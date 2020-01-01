Juventus close to sealing €50m deal for Fiorentina star Chiesa

The Old Lady have all but wrapped up a move for the young Italian, who has been turning heads across Europe

Juventus have reached an agreement with Fiorentina and Federico Chiesa to bring the winger to Turin, Goal can confirm.

The 22-year-old will join Andrea Pirlo's side on an initial two-year loan with an obligation to buy if certain conditions are met.

Juventus will pay around €2 million for the first year of the loan deal, which will rise to €8m for the second season. Chiesa's stint in Turin would then have to be made permanent for a fee of around €40m ($47m) if certain conditions are met.

More teams

Among a range of factors that would see Juve forced to buy Chiesa outright include the attacker playing at least 60 per cent of matches for at least 30 minutes and the player himself contributing a minimum of 10 goals and 10 assists.

Chiesa is also expected to sign a contract extension with Fiorentina before sealing his move to Juventus with his wage demands on that front initially holding up the deal.

A medical in Turin is scheduled to take place on Monday with an official announcement likely to come soon after.

The 19-time Italy international scored 10 goals in Serie A last season and also struck in Fiorentina's 4-3 loss against Inter last month.

Fiorentina chief executive officer Joe Barone confirmed in May that several English clubs were "knocking at the door" to sign their young star.

“There are clubs knocking at the door for Chiesa, some of them who speak English…We’ll see. For the moment, we just need to finish the season and he is very concentrated on doing well for us, Barone told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Article continues below

“Chiesa has overcome his physical problems and has returned to being what everyone has already seen."

Chiesa joined Fiorentina as a junior in 2007 and has never played for another club. He incidentally made his senior debut against Juventus in 2016 but was replaced by then manager Paulo Sousa at half-time.

Fiorentina have made a poor start to the new Serie A season and currently sit 13th with one win from their first three games. They next face Spezia following the international break and will likely do so without Chiesa in their squad.