Juventus, AC Milan and Inter should be thrown out of Serie A for Super League plans, says Italian coaching chief

Renzo Ulivieri, president of the Associazione Italiana Allenatori Calcio, has accused the three clubs of "a dirty trick"

The boss of the Italian coaching federation has called for Juventus, AC Milan and Inter to be thrown out of Serie A as punishment for their involvement in the Super League.

Renzo Ulivieri, president of the Associazione Italiana Allenatori Calcio, has accused the three clubs of "a dirty trick" after they were revealed as being among the 12 founding members of the breakaway competition which has caused outrage among the football world.

Juve, Inter and Milan, along with six Premier League clubs and three Liga sides, have announced they intend to form a new competition which has been widely regarded as a direct challenge to national leagues and the Champions League.

What has been said?

Ulivieri told Rai Radio 1: "It is a dirty trick against the football system, even at the lower levels, designed to save teams that have done everything wrong in the management of the clubs.

"This is a serious blow to the national championships. Juventus, Inter and Milan cannot continue to stay in Serie A.

"Juve have won many championships because they organised themselves better, because they spent more money, but also because they made a lot of debts."

What is the latest Super League situation?

Juve, Milan and Inter were among the clubs confirmed for the new competition, and would be permanent members of the big-money tournament, guaranteed annual payouts while also planning to keep playing in Serie A.

However a backlash has followed the announcement, with opposition from fans, national associations, politicians and even some players and coaches from clubs involved.

The Premier League has "unanimously and vigorously rejected" proposals and is planning to take action against the six sides from the English top-flight that have signed up.

However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez - with Los Blancos being one of the 12 teams - has dismissed threats of bans and repercussions and insisted they will press ahead with plans to launch in August this year.

