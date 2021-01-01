Juventus, AC Milan & Inter eye record-setting teenager Romero as Mallorca struggle to put contract in place

The 16-year-old is the youngest player to have turned out in La Liga and is in the process of weighing up his future options

Record-setting teenager Luka Romero is attracting interest from Italy amid Mallorca’s struggles to line up a professional contract, with Goal learning that Juventus, AC Milan, Inter and Napoli are all keen on the promising playmaker.

The 16-year-old made history back in June 2020 when he became the youngest player to grace a La Liga fixture.

Such potential has not gone unnoticed, with leading sides from across Europe readying summer approaches for a hot prospect that is not tied to full-time terms with his current club.

Why is Romero in demand?

The highly-rated midfielder was thrust onto a major stage on June 24, 2020 when he stepped off the bench in a meeting with Real Madrid aged just 15 years and 219 days.

He was unable to prevent Mallorca from suffering relegation out of La Liga, but has continued to see senior game time.

A first competitive goal was scored in November, just past his 16th birthday, and future options are now being mulled over.

Who has been monitoring Romero?

The talented teenager has been in a position to sign a contract with Mallorca since turning 16, but has opted against putting pen to paper.

That is keeping an ever-growing list of suitors interested, with Juve, Milan, Inter and Napoli all collecting information about the youngster – with his agent boasting strong ties to Italian football.

Can a deal be agreed in Spain?

Mallorca are refusing to give up on discussions with Romero and his representatives, with a compromise that suits all parties still possible.

A five-year deal is on the table at present, but the Mexico-born Argentina youth international is yet to sign, and that is because he is looking for certain assurances.

He is eager to remain part of the first-team set-up, with a regular spot being found within Luis Garcia Plaza’s plans, and money will not be a determining factor in future talks.

Romero is happy in his current surroundings and accepts that he will have to take a lower offer to stay put than he could get elsewhere.

A fine line is being trodden, with free agency beckoning in the summer, but it may be that Serie A heavyweights have to turn their attention elsewhere for now as terms are agreed in the Balearic Islands.

