Juve vs Inter among five Serie A matches rescheduled due to Coronavirus

This weekend's Serie A matches that had been scheduled to be played behind closed doors have been postponed and rescheduled to May 13 due to fears over the worsening Coronavirus outbreak.

The clashes between Juventus and Inter, Udinese and Fiorentina, Parma and SPAL, AC Milan and Genoa and Sassuolo vs Brescia have all been affected.

More to follow...