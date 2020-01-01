Juuko: Yanga SC refute links to Simba SC defender

The Jangwani Street-based giants have vehemently denied reports linking them to the central defender in the next transfer window

Young Africans (Yanga SC) have openly distanced themselves from reports linking them to the signature of Simba SC defender Juuko Murshid.

According to the club’s chairman of the registration committee, Dominic Albanus, Yanga have already been linked with almost 30 players as reported in some media outlets, and dismissed the claims as untrue.

“I do not know where this type of information is coming from because as a club, we have not started discussing with any other player about joining the club next season because the transfer window is still very far for such processes,” Albanus is quoted by Daily News.

“Perhaps due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, there are no stories as such, reporters are compelled to coin any story without consulting necessary authorities thereby producing baseless stories.”

“We have never been in contact with Juuko [Murshid] and hardly know his whereabouts and I am wondering where such information came from.”

He, therefore, encouraged Yanga fans to be calm, insisting when the right time comes, they will reveal who they are chasing to sign prior to the next season, but not now.

Moreover, Albanus pointed out the club is waiting for recommendations from coach Luc Eymael on which areas he thinks should be strengthened ahead of next season.

"We want to come up with a strong competitive squad next season ready to win trophies, hence our fans should exercise patience as we head towards a healthy destiny,” Albanus continued.

Yanga are third on the Mainland Premier League table with 51 points after playing 27 games with 11 games to go before the end of the season.

They are three points behind the second-placed Azam FC, who have garnered 54 points from 28 encounters.

A 20-point gap is what separates Yanga and league leaders Simba, who have pocketed 71 points in their 28 outings and look certain to win the third title in a row at the end of the season.