Juuko: Why Express FC are enjoying good run of results in UPL

The veteran defender explains why he thinks the Red Eagles are flying high in the top-flight and insist more is to come from them

Express FC defender Murushid Juuko has stated the reason he things they have enjoyed a good run in the Ugandan Premier League this campaign.

The Red Eagles have started the season on a high note and are currently the only unbeaten side in the top-tier after Mbarara City shattered the run of champions Vipers SC, following a 1-0 win at Kakyeka Stadium on Saturday.

The defeat suffered by the Venoms left Express leading the table on 28 points from 12 matches, a point more than the champions.

The veteran Ugandan international defender has now explained why he thinks they have enjoyed a good run in the league, insisting more is to come from the squad which is handled by Wasswa Bbosa.

“I think it’s been hard work from the start [pre-season], we’ve been following the technical team’s instructions to the latter but also the bond we have as players at the club is fantastic so I am glad we’ve achieved all this and more is to come,” Juuko told the club’s official website.

Juuko, who has managed 1080 minutes for Express since the season started and has one league goal to his name, has marshalled the backline which has seen the Red Eagles concede only six times in the 12 unbeaten games played so far.

The 26-year-old has also been summoned to the Uganda squad ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Burkina Faso and Malawi, where the Cranes need a win to seal qualification and for him, playing in a third consecutive Afcon tournament would be a huge achievement for the country.

“It’s a good feeling for me to have played at two straight Afcons and aiming to play at a third edition,” Juuko told the same portal on his call-up to the national team.

“Honestly we need to work as a team to achieve it.

“We also need to follow the coaches’ instructions to the dot, making it to another Afcon showpiece will be a dream come true to all Ugandans.”

Express will next face a short trip away to take on UPDF in a league match at Bombo Military Stadium on Tuesday.