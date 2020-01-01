Juuko: Uganda defender cleared by Fifa to play for Express FC

The 26-year-old defender has now been given the green light to play for the Red Eagles in the Uganda league

Fifa has cleared Uganda defender Juuko Murushid to play for Express FC in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL).

The 26-year-old defender has been out of active football since leaving Moroccan Botola Pro side Wydad Casablanca after they disagreed over payment.

After returning home, Juuko became a transfer target for both Express, Vipers SC, and KCCA FC but he opted to sign for Express on a one-year deal, but he was yet to be unveiled as he was waiting for the green light after petitioning Fifa over his former side.

According to New Vision, the former Simba SC player, who left Wydad in November last year due to claims of not receiving his sign-on fee and wages after joining them on a two-year deal in August the same year, has now been cleared to play for the Red Eagles in the new campaign set to kick off on November 20.

Juuko has previously played for Vipers and Simba SC of Tanzania and became the fifth signing for Express after Godfrey Lwesibawa, Mahad Yaya Kakooza, Charles Busingye, and John Byamukama.

The arrival of the player will be a great boost to coach Wasswa Bbosa, who is expecting a competitive 2020/21 UPL season.

Many teams are buffing up their squads in preparations for the new campaign and the tactician stated he is already aware of what to expect from opposing teams.

Juuko was part of the Johnathan McKinstry-led side that defeated Malawi 2-0 in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying match played at Namboole.

The six-time league champions finished the abandoned league in the ninth position with 31 points, after managing nine wins, four draws, and 12 defeats.

In a recent interview, coach Bbosa said he was confident the team will be capable of challenging for silverware in the new season.

"We all know clubs are re-organizing themselves and that they will be competitive next season," Bossa said as quoted by the club's official website.

"But actually if anything, we have already done our homework on all the teams. So I would say we are braced up for any team that will come our way."

Bbosa was appointed at the club at the expense of the sacked George Ssimwogere and after steering the team from the relegation zone to a ninth-place finish, he was rewarded with a three-year contract.

After the 2019/20 struggles, the Wankulukuku-based side went on to release 18 players who they felt were surplus to requirements.



Those released were Tonny Kyamera, Joshua Adea, Mohammed Yiga, Emmanuel Bafoe, Martin Kizza, Joseph Zziwa, Hamis Batega, Andrew Kiwanuka, David Kakeeto, Hamdan Nsubuga, Axel Konan, Lawrence Kigonya, Dennis Sserukwaya, Peter Mutebi, Isaac Doka, Shafiq Avemah, Baker Lukooya and Idris Kabonge.