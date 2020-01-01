‘I know another chance will come’ – Juuko speaks after missing cut for Uganda squad

The Red Eagles defender says he will continue to work hard so as to impress the national team coaches for another call-up

Uganda defender Murushid Juuko has stated he was not hurt by failing to make the cut in the squad of local-based players that will play against South Sudan.

On Tuesday, the Cranes coach Johnathan McKinstry whittled down his squad of local-based players from 20 to seven, leaving out the experienced Juuko alongside Tonny Mawejje, Denis Iguma.

The players who made the final cut include Karim Watambala goalkeeper Charles Lukwago, defenders Halid Lwaliwa, Disan Galiwango, and Patrick Mbowa as well as midfielders Shafik Kagimu, and forward Brian Aheebwa.

Juuko, who recently signed a one-year contract to join Ugandan Premier League (UPL) giants Express FC, has now revealed he did not feel bad for missing out on the squad for the Africa Cup of Nations double-header, insisting there’s always another opportunity in the national team colours.

“Firstly, am grateful for the gaffer for the call-up, he makes the final call and I respect that,” Juuko told the club’s official website. “I know there are more games to come and I’ll be considered because am working extra towards that happening.”

On his next target with the national team, Juuko said: “I’d say playing at Chan for now, although all that depends on how my teammates perform in the league but am optimistic the club will do well, we’re well prepared.”

Juuko has represented Uganda at the past two consecutive Afcon editions and is one of the players’ Express coach Wasswa Bbosa is depending on for a seventh league title in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Chan tournament which involves only players from the local league is expected to kick off on January 16, 2021, in Cameroon, and the Cranes - who will be making a fifth straight appearance -are pooled in Group C alongside champions Morocco, neighbours Rwanda and Togo.

Against South Sudan, Uganda will miss the services of Uche Ikpeazu Mubiru and Alex Kakuba, who are among the 20 professionals summoned for the Afcon duty but opted against playing in the fixture owing to various reasons.

Uganda will host South Sudan in the first meeting on November 12 at St Mary’s Stadium Kitende (16:00) before they face off again five days later in Kenya.