Juuko: Impending Maritzburg United trials could force Uganda defender out of Chan

The 26-year-old star was among 28 players who were provisionally selected for the continental tournament by Johnathan McKinstry

Express FC defender Murushid Juuko could miss the upcoming African Nations Championship (Chan) tournament due to pending trials with South African Premier Soccer League side Maritzburg United.

Juuko was among the 28 players who were summoned for the pre-Chan preparations by head coach Jonathan McKinstry but he has not joined his international teammates yet.

“He will fly out to South Africa for trials at Maritzburg United next week,” Express’ Chief Executive Officer Isaac Mwesigwa confirmed to Kawowo Sports.

More teams

The club switch would mean the defender would not be part of the Cranes’ contingent for the tournament that is set to start on January 16 in Cameroon.

The Cranes will be leaving for a pre-Chan warm-up tournament that involves Cameroon, Niger and Zambia from January 1 to 7. The Cecafa champions are in Chan Group B that also has Morocco, Togo and neighbours Rwanda.

The Ugandan centre-back joined Express in the last transfer window after he ended his contract with Botola Pro side Wydad Casablanca. His time with the Moroccan side came to an end after contractual disagreements, especially on matters of payment.

He became a transfer target for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA FC), Vipers SC, and Express soon after he ended his association with Wydad Casablanca.

After massive transfer speculation on his future, Juuko finally joined Express on a one-year deal after he was allowed to do so by Fifa.

Juuko is an experienced centre-back having played for Bunamwaya (now Vipers), Victoria University FC, now defunct, and Tanzanian current league champions Simba SC.

He has been part of the African Cup of Nations (Afcon) twice with the Cranes in 2017 finals that were held in Gabon and in the 2019 edition which was held in Egypt.

Article continues below

After playing for the U20 side from 2011 to 2012, the 26-year-old graduated into the U23 side in 2013 before joining the senior team in 2014 where he remains a regular member up to now.

Should the Maritzburg United trials be successful and he signs for them, he would be the latest Ugandan to join a South African side.

Uganda captain Dennis Onyango is at Mamelodi Sundowns and Ismael Watenga recently joined Chippa United while Moses Waiswa is at SuperSport United.