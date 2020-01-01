Juuko: Express FC seal signing of Uganda defender

The 26-year-old defender has officially been unveiled by the Red Eagles ahead of the upcoming 2020-21 UPL season

Express FC have finally confirmed the signing of defender Murushid Juuko.

The Uganda left-back has been on the radar of the Red Eagles for the most part of the ongoing transfer window and he was officially unveiled on Friday after putting pen to paper a one-year contract.

Express have confirmed his acquisition by stating on their official website “The wait is over, experienced Uganda Cranes centre-back Murushid Juuko has joined the Red Eagles.

“Juuko brings a lot of experience having featured for Tanzanian giants Simba SC and African giants Wydad Casablanca.”

The 26-year-old has revealed the club’s rich history and current progress lured him to the Wankulukuku.

“Firstly I want to appreciate the CEO [Isaac Mwesigwa] and the head coach [Wasswa Bbosa] for making this happen, am happy to be here, Express is a big club and its current progress speaks for itself and I am sure we going to win silverware this season," he said.

Coach Bbosa was delighted about securing the services of the player saying he was a good addition to the squad, who are keen to wrestle the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title from Vipers SC.

“We’re glad to have Murushid [Juuko] on the team, his experience speaks for itself without a doubt, his discipline will help the youngsters in the team to become better," the coach noted.

Juuko becomes the 16th signing for the six-time league champions ahead of the new season set to kick off on November 20, 2020.

The news of Juuko signing for the Red Eagles started after he returned from Morocco, where he ended his contract with Botola Pro side Wydad Casablanca after they disagreed over payment.

After returning home, Juuko became a transfer target for both Express, Vipers SC, and KCCA FC but he opted to sign for Express on a one-year deal, but he was yet to be unveiled as he was waiting for the green light after petitioning Fifa over his former side.

The arrival of the player will be a great boost to coach Wasswa Bbosa, who is expecting a competitive 2020/21 UPL season.

Many teams are buffing up their squads in preparations for the new campaign and the tactician stated he is already aware of what to expect from opposing teams.

Juuko was part of the Johnathan McKinstry-led side that defeated Malawi 2-0 in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying match played at Namboole.

The six-time league champions finished the abandoned league in the ninth position with 31 points, after managing nine wins, four draws, and 12 defeats.