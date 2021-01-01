Juuko: Express FC focused more than ever to reclaim UPL title

The Cranes defender says the Red Eagles are more focused to achieve their targets set for the 2020-21 campaign

Express FC defender Murushid Juuko has revealed they are determined more than ever to succeed in the 2020-21 campaign.

The Red Eagles started their campaign in the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) on a high note as they are currently sitting sixth on the table with eight points from four matches.

The positive start has elated the Uganda Cranes defender who now says they are psyched more than ever to resume action after the league took a break for Christmas and New Year holidays and also paved the way for their national team to take part in the African Nations Championship (Chan) set for Cameroon.

“Am glad most of my mates returned in good health,” Juuko told the club's official website as the team resumed training for league resumption on Friday. “Now we need to catch up fast because we’ve got a lot coming.

“Personally I am happy with how I’ve performed in the four games played so far and as a team, we’ve managed to improve in each game.”

On how he had managed to cope despite playing with different options at the back, Juuko said: “So far I’ve managed to play alongside Enock [Walusimbi] and Isa Lumu but I can ascertain that both are capable.”

Skipper Walusimbi started out partnering with Juuko on matchday one away against Onduparaka in Arua but was sent off and in came Isa Lumu who has since formed a solid partnership while captain Walusimbi was moved to right back.

On returning to training, Express coach Wasswa Bbosa also expressed optimism that they are destined for a great season.

Bbossa along with his assistants in James Odoch, Daniel Kiwanuka the goalkeeping coach, Helen Buteme the strength and conditioning coach, took the players through light paces with the tactician insisting the boys will get their form back in due course.

“We’re glad everyone has returned safely, we carried out our Covid-19 tests on Monday and we’re glad everyone is negative because it means we have a full squad to ourselves save for the injuries,” Bbosa explained.

“We’ve started lightly but we shall step it up in due course, the boys will be ready by February - make no mistake about it.

The six-time league champions are also unbeaten and hope to continue the run when the league resumes in February.