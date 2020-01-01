Juuko explains why he signed for Uganda giants Express FC

The 26-year-old defender reveals the key reason which led to him signing for the Red Eagles ahead of the new season

New Express FC signing Murushid Juuko has explained the reason which drove him to sign for the club in the ongoing transfer window.

The Uganda international left-back was officially unveiled by the Red Eagles last Friday after putting pen to paper on a one-year contract, which ended speculation linking him to rivals Vipers SC and KCCA FC.

The 26-year-old, who has previously featured for Tanzanian giants Simba SC and Wydad Casablanca, says the club’s current direction and good organization at the club made it easy for him to sign his contract.

“It’s no secret that the level of organization at the club is top class, as players we always want such environments to succeed and i couldn’t have made a better decision at the right time,” Juuko told the club’s official website.

On working with coach Wasswa Bbosa, Juuko said: “Working with [Bbosa] is a great step in my career, I appreciate that he understands every player’s situation which is key in building our confidence.

“I also want to appreciate the CEO [Isaac Mwesigwa] and the head coach [Bbosa] for making this happen, am happy to be here, Express is a big club and its current progress speaks for itself and I am sure we going to win silverware this season.”

On acquiring the services of the player, coach Bbosa was delighted about the transfer, saying he was a good addition to the squad, who are keen to wrestle the Ugandan Premier League (UPL) title from Vipers.

“We’re glad to have Murushid [Juuko] on the team, his experience speaks for itself without a doubt, his discipline will help the youngsters in the team to become better," the coach noted.

Juuko becomes the 16th signing for the six-time league champions ahead of the new season, set to kick off on November 20, 2020.

The news of Juuko being liked with the Red Eagles started after he returned from Morocco, where he ended his contract with Botola Pro side Wydad Casablanca after they disagreed over payment-related issues.

After returning home, Juuko became a transfer target for both Express, Vipers, and KCCA but he opted to sign for Express, but he was not unveiled immediately as he was waiting for the green light after petitioning Fifa over his former side.

The arrival of the player will be a great boost to Bbosa, who is expecting a competitive 2020/21 UPL season.

Juuko was part of the Johnathan McKinstry-led Cranes side that defeated Malawi 2-0 in the 2021 African Cup of Nations qualifying match played at Namboole.

The six-time league champions finished the abandoned UPL in the ninth position with 31 points, after managing nine wins, four draws, and 12 defeats.