Just like Cruyff! Haaland's winner brings back memories of Guardiola's Barcelona mentor

- Haaland up against former club
- Capped stunning late comeback
- Brought more joy to head coach
WHAT HAPPENED? Manchester City were losing at home to Borussia Dortmund when John Stones hit a stunning equaliser before Erling Haaland struck an 84th-minute winner an acrobatic finish to turn in Joao Cancelo's far-post cross.
WHAT THEY SAID: "Maybe the people who knows me maybe you know the influence Johan Cruyff had on my life as a person, an educator, a manager, a mentor and everything," the former Barcelona manager said. "Years ago he scored in Camp Nou an incredible goal against Atletico Madrid and - it was quite, quite, quite similar to Erling Haaland's and the moment he scored I thought it was similar. It was an incredible assist by Joao."
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Haaland scored in his sixth straight game and now has now 13 in nine matches since his £51 million summer switch from Dortmund. The 22-year-old also took his Champions League tally to 26 goals in just 21 appearances.
STORY IN THREE PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT FOR CITY? The Premier League champions face a quick turnaround with a trip to Wolves on Saturday lunch-time ahead of an international break.