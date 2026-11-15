Jurgen Klopp insists Germany's rebuild 'takes precedence over everything else' ahead of their Nations League decider against Xavi Hernandez's Netherlands

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Jurgen Klopp has told Germany that his rebuild comes before everything else, even with a Nations League play-off place on the line against the Netherlands in Berlin. The coach admitted his side are in a period of transition, while Xavi Hernandez's Dutch team have kept the core of their World Cup squad, and Kai Havertz has called on the players to take a hard look at themselves.

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Klopp puts the process before results

Klopp wants his Germany players to keep trusting the process as they look to take another step forward in their final Nations League group game. Die Mannschaft head to the Olympiastadion on the back of a 3-1 win away to Serbia on Friday night, and the former Liverpool boss made his priorities clear at a press conference.

"We want success right now, but the process we have set in motion takes precedence over everything else," Klopp said. "We want to put in a top performance, then we will see how that measures up against the Netherlands. We are really looking forward to this game. We wanted this opportunity, now we have got it and we want to make the most of it."

Netherlands have the edge in experience

Klopp pointed to the experience in the Dutch ranks as the key difference between the two sides. "[The Netherlands have] basically got the same squad that played at the World Cup, that is the difference between us. We are in a period of transition right now," he said.

The Germany coach has also been impressed by the Netherlands under Xavi, who replaced Ronald Koeman in August. "Xavi wants to play 'Xavi-style' football and this is a strong [Dutch] generation," Klopp added. "They have got some strong young players, are very skilful on the pitch and have a coach who takes that to the next level."

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Havertz takes a hard look at himself

Arsenal forward Havertz believes everyone in the squad can "take a good look" at their own performances to help move Germany forward again. "The national team is a different kettle of fish to club football. We get together every few months and then play a tournament," Havertz said.

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Next matches GER UEFA Nations League A 14:45 NED

"We have approached the last few tournaments in too negative a way as a team. Of course, I haven't got everything wrong, but I see room for improvement and I am taking a good look at myself."

Germany need a win to avoid the play-offs

The Netherlands top Group A2 after a 7-0 thrashing of Greece in Amsterdam, while the Greeks sit second above Germany on head-to-head record. Klopp's side must beat the Dutch to avoid the play-offs.

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Germany could even sneak into a quarter-final spot if bottom side Serbia pull off a surprise result against Greece in Volos.