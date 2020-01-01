Juma: KCCA FC midfielder reveals sadness after Mutyaba's early retirement

The forward helped his team finish the league behind Vipers SC to seal a place in continental competition next season

KCCA FC midfielder Ibrahim Saddam Juma states it is a sad moment to see his long-time friend Mike Mutyaba retire at an early age.

The 29-year-old Uganda international announced he is retiring after the doctor's advise owing to his heart condition.

His former teammate believes Mutyaba's absence is a disappointing one because he still had a lot to offer in football.

More teams

"It was a sad moment seeing [Mutyaba] announce retirement because of health issues yet he still had a lot to offer the game," Juma said as quoted by Sports Nation.

"[Initially] I talked to him and he came back, but it is sad he is retiring because of similar issues. "

The 26-year-old has played with Mutyaba at Vipers SC, Express and KCCA and elaborated on his experiences with the player.

"First of all his [Mutyaba] talent will be missed," Juma recalled

"[He] is the most talented and skilful player I have grown up with, his talent will be dearly missed in the league most especially to the young talent at the team and in the league because his experience adds a lot to them. He added a lot to the dressing room.

"As a player, I felt happy when we reunited at KCCA FC because I was with him at Bunamwaya [Vipers], and Express where he announced retirement in 2017 before his comeback.

"[Mutyaba] retirement came a little bit early, He is my only football friend and I wish him success in his future endeavours but we will miss him as a player because of his football knowledge."

The forward was known for his discipline and young players have been urged to follow his example.

"Young players need to be determined, never to give up and discipline was key for him and he never undermined anyone at any level," Juma concluded.

Mutyaba, whose contract ran down on June 30, has been at KCCA for the last five years and managed to win three league titles, two Uganda Cup trophies and the Cecafa Kagame Cup in 2019.

Article continues below

KCCA finished second in the abandoned 2019/20 Ugandan Premier League and won a ticket to represent the nation in the Caf Confederation Cup.

Vipers SC will represent Uganda in Caf Champions League after being crowned as champions.

