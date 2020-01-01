Juma: KCCA FC midfielder alleges he snubbed contract extension deal

The Garbage Collectors are keen on strengthening the team to compete effectively next season, but it will be without the Ugandan

Midfielder Ibrahim Sadam Juma has revealed he turned down a chance to extend his stay at Ugandan Premier League giants KCCA FC.

Allegedly, the Kasasiro Boys tactician Mike Mutebi is not in the player's good books, something that might have contributed to his decision to snub a new deal.

"The club approached me last year about renewal and we held talks but as an individual, I need a new task," Juma revealed as quoted by Sports Nation on Monday.

More teams

"The global pandemic has affected my next move but when all comes back to normal, I will let you know where I will be playing from."

The 26-year-old midfielder joined the 13-time league champions in 2017 but has struggled to command a regular starting berth owing to several factors, among them injuries.

The former champions, who surrendered the Uganda Premier League (UPL) crown to rivals Vipers SC after the league was ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, had initially expressed their intentions to release midfielders Sadam Juma, Muzamir Mutyaba, forward Mike Mutyaba - who has since retired owing to a heart condition - goalkeeper Jamal Malyamungu, and winger Simon Serunkuma.

The other players who might leave the Lugogo-based giants include defensive midfielder Nicholas Kasozi, midfielder Jackson Nunda and striker Erisa Ssekisambu.

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi had confirmed the club is already looking at bringing in youthful players to fill the gap when the changes are effected.

"We have already notified these players they are not in our plans and we wish them well," Mutebi is quoted by Daily Monitor.

"It is only left to the club CEO [Anisha Muhoozi] to give them farewell letters.

"We thought Muzamir [Mutyaba] would step up and lead the team after Allan Okello left but he is not making progress after five years with us. Mike [Mutyaba] tried his best but injuries have hampered his delivery.

Article continues below

"Like Nunda, we gave Sadam a second chance but in three years they have both barely made 50 matches. They are ever in the sickbay and we can’t hold on anymore."

Mutebi went further to explain why he was sending away Ssekisambu, who joined the club after a stint with Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

"Most of the players I’m driving out like [Ssekisambu] have failed to impress me with the second chance I gave them. It is the right time that I clear out this generation and look at the next one," he concluded.