Juma challenges Kenya U17 to emulate Harambee Starlets in Cecafa Challenge Cup

The juniors will kick-off the campaign against Djibouti on Monday and have been told to look to their seniors for inspiration

Harambee Starlets U17 head coach Jackeline Juma has challenged the juniors to try and emulate the senior team during the Cecafa U17 Girls’ Challenge Cup in Uganda.

Kenya will start the campaign against Djibouti at the Fufa Technical Centre in Njeru and Juma hopes the U17s will be inspired by the exploits of the senior squad which lifted the trophy in Dar es Salaam.

“I thank our federation for this opportunity they have given us to participate for the first time in a youth tournament. We are ready to face any team and know no team is weak because we all came to compete,” Juma told reporters in a press conference.

“It will be better for Kenya to do the same performance as our sisters who won the Cecafa Women Senior Challenge Cup in Dar es Salaam in November.”

On her part, Djibouti Head coach Fatouma Moussa says they will try and get a good result against Kenya.

“Djibouti are trying to develop women football and so we are here to learn from other teams. We know Kenya have the best team, but we shall try to do our best. I insist it is a good occasion for us to test our girls' development,” Moussa said.

Tanzania will open their campaign against Eritrea and head coach Bakari Shime banks on their experience going into the tournament.

“We have experience in youth tournaments as we won the Cosafa U20 and reached the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in Dar es Salaam. We are very confident to perform well and our aim is to progress in women football so we hope to do better in this tournament,” Shime said.

Uganda's head coach Ayub Khalifa will lead his players against Burundi in their respective opener and has revealed the determination within the squad.

“The team is very ready for the game. My players are very determined to win as it is the first of its kind but I promise Ugandans we shall fight tooth and nail to represent the country well,” Khalifa said in the presser.

Article continues below

“We urge fans to turn up in big numbers to support our girls as we try to lift the title.”

Six teams will fight for the Cecafa U17 Girls’ Challenge Cup during a 10-day tournament.