Juma and Mutyaba on chopping board as KCCA FC set to overhaul squad

The former Ugandan champions reveal their intentions to do away with a host of first-team players ahead of the new season

Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC) have shortlisted a number of first-team players as they embark on a journey to overhaul their squad ahead of next season.

According to Daily Monitor, the former champions, who surrendered the Uganda Premier League (UPL) crown to rivals Vipers SC after the league was ended owing to the coronavirus pandemic, could release midfielders Sadam Juma, Muzamir Mutyaba, forward Mike Mutyaba, goalkeeper Jamal Malyamungu, and winger Simon Serunkuma.

The other players who might leave the Lugogo-based giants include defensive midfielder Nicholas Kasozi, midfielder Jackson Nunda and striker Erisa Ssekisambu.

More teams

KCCA coach Mike Mutebi has confirmed the club is already looking at bringing in youthful players to fill the gap when the changes are effected.

“We have already notified these players they are not in our plans and we wish them well,” Mutebi is quoted by Daily Monitor. “It is only left to the club CEO [Anisha Muhoozi] to give them farewell letters.

“We thought Muzamir [Mutyaba] would step up and lead the team after Allan Okello left but he is not making progress after five years with us. Mike [Mutyaba] tried his best but injuries have hampered his delivery.

“Like Nunda, we gave Sadam a second chance but in three years they have both barely made 50 matches. They are ever in the sickbay and we can’t hold on anymore.”

Mutebi went further to explain why he was sending away Ssekisambu, who joined the club after a stint with Kenyan champions Gor Mahia.

“Most of the players I’m driving out like [Ssekisambu] have failed to impress me with the second chance I gave them. It is the right time that I clear out this generation and look at the next one,” Mutebi continued.

Article continues below

Mutebi went on further to reveal some of the players, who could sign for the club in the coming window. He openly said he was targeting Charles Lwanga of (SC Villa), Ashraf Mugume (Vipers), Pius Obua (Maroons FC), and Bright Anukani (Proline FC).

“I tell you next season is going to be exciting and we shall be a hungrier side than this [just-ended] season. Just imagine those boys teaming up with Sadat Anaku, Steven Sserwadda, Sunday Ssenyonjo, and Samuel Kato with Gift Ali, Julius Poloto, and Charles Lukwago giving them guidance,” Mutebi concluded.

By finishing second, KCCA will represent Uganda in the Caf Confederation Cup while Vipers will go for the Champions League next season.