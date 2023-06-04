Julian Nagelsmann in advanced talks to take over as PSG head coach - with Thierry Henry potentially joining as his assistant!

Julian Nagelsmann is in advanced talks to become PSG's new head coach, and Thierry Henry could be appointed as his assistant.

WHAT HAPPENED? PSG are in advanced talks to hire Nagelsmann as their new head coach as the club formalise their plans to replace Christophe Galtier - despite his insistence that he would like to stay put - and advanced talks have already been held between the two parties. As per Foot Mercato, he is the leading candidate and Thierry Henry could join as his assistant manager.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: PSG have been left disappointed by Galtier's reign, as the club failed to progress beyond the last-16 in the Champions League, and were beaten by Nagelsmann's Bayern. The club are now said to be discussing Nagelsmann's possible appointment, and L'Equipe reports that the negotiations are moving quickly.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG are also said to be considering appointing Henry as the German coach's assistant should he move to the club. The Qatari ownership are believed to view the ex-Arsenal striker as an ideal No.2 to Nagelsmann; he previously held the same position under Roberto Martinez with the Belgium national team.

WHAT NEXT FOR PSG? The club are set for pre-season and have lined up fixtures against Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr, Cerezo Osaka, and Inter.