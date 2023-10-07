Jude Bellingham is like William Shakespeare?! Real Madrid make bizarre comparison as England star scores again and draws closer to Cristiano Ronaldo

Jude Bellingham is within touching distance of equalling Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid record after scoring his ninth goal in his first 10 matches.

Bellingham scores again for Madrid

Closes in on Ronaldo record

Comparison with Shakespeare made

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham once again got on the scoresheet for the Spanish giants, this time in Saturday's home La Liga clash against Osasuna. The midfielder finished off a neat team move following crisp interplay from team-mates Luka Modric and Dani Carvajal in the ninth minute of the contest at the Santiago Bernabeu. That was his ninth goal in 10 matches since signing for Madrid, a feat that is just shy of Ronaldo's record of 10 goals and one assist in his first 10 games. Incidentally, after the England international's goal, Madrid made a comparison between him and famous English playwright William Shakespeare.

"Englishmen who have written love stories," the club posted on social media, naming Shakespeare and Bellingham as the two.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 20-year-old, who also has three assists to his name this season, has been one of the signings of the season since his £89 million ($112m) transfer from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer. So far, he has more than justified that transfer fee and it is likely there is more to come.

Article continues below

WHAT NEXT? After hosting Osasuna, Madrid take on Sevilla next Saturday.