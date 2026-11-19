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Jude Bellingham has reportedly informed the Real Madrid hierarchy of the two specific conditions that must be met before he commits his long-term future to the club. The England international, who has seen a massive spike in form since the World Cup, is already the subject of renewal talks despite having several years left on his current agreement.

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Madrid open talks as Bellingham sets his terms

Real Madrid have initiated discussions with Bellingham's representatives over an improved contract, despite his existing deal running until 2029. According to Ok Diario, the Spanish giants want to reward the midfielder's strong form, though he has outlined two clear demands before putting pen to paper.

First, Bellingham wants to enter the same wage bracket as Vinicius Junior. Initial negotiations have centred on a starting figure of around €22 million per year, matching the Brazilian's current earnings, though it remains uncertain whether that sum alone will secure an agreement.

Sporting guarantees and dressing-room impact

Alongside his financial terms, Bellingham is seeking concrete assurances regarding the club's sporting direction. He wants clarity from the board on their long-term vision and guarantees that the squad will remain equipped to compete for La Liga and the Champions League.

Behind the scenes at Valdebebas, the hierarchy are delighted with both his on-pitch output and off-pitch professionalism. Club officials particularly value how quickly he has mastered Spanish, enabling him to communicate effortlessly with team-mates during matches and take on greater responsibility inside the dressing room.

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Securing the core at the Bernabeu

Madrid's push to tie down Bellingham follows their recent move to secure another key young talent, with Arda Guler signing a fresh extension keeping him at the Bernabeu until June 2032. Locking in Bellingham represents the next major step as the club look to build their squad around proven core performers for the coming years.

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Bellingham's value to the side has only grown following a noticeable upturn in form since the World Cup. Thriving in a tailored role under manager Jose Mourinho, Bellingham has registered five goals and four assists across 16 appearances so far this season.

Crucial negotiations lie ahead for Los Blancos

Negotiations between Bellingham's camp and the Madrid board remain ongoing, with neither side having reached a final breakthrough yet. While keeping the midfielder is a clear priority for the club, bridging the gap on his salary expectations and outlining a convincing sporting blueprint will dictate how swiftly a deal is finalised.