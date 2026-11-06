Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
Advertisement
Jude Bellingham JJ Gabriel Real Madrid Manchester UnitedGetty Images
Muhammad Zaki

Agent Jude! How Bellingham helped Real Madrid beat Barcelona and PSG to signing of Man Utd wonderkid JJ Gabriel

Follow GOAL on Google

Real Madrid are closing in on one of the most sought-after teenagers in world football, and they have Jude Bellingham to thank for tipping the scales in their favour. The Spanish giants have emerged as the clear frontrunners for Manchester United wonderkid JJ Gabriel, navigating a crowded field of elite suitors.

Advertisement

Beating Europe's elite to a top talent

Gabriel attracted heavy interest from the continent's top clubs after requesting to leave Manchester United. Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Barcelona all held direct talks with the 16-year-old's agents, with the Catalan side particularly eager to strike a deal.

However, the chasing pack have now been informed of the youngster's preference for Madrid. According to TEAMtalk, Bellingham’s representatives reached out to Gabriel’s camp to endorse the Bernabeu as the perfect environment for his growth. This crucial off-field assist from the England star's camp effectively ended the transfer race.

Laying out the blueprint

Beyond Bellingham’s influence, Real Madrid’s hierarchy ensured their sporting pitch was flawless. The Spanish giants presented the teenager’s entourage with a highly detailed, structured development programme tailored specifically to his career timeline.

The proposal mapped out an initial adaptation period within the club’s youth system. Following that phase, Gabriel is slated to step up to Castilla, allowing him to absorb vital competitive experience in the lower leagues.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The final stage of Madrid's pitch targets a full transition into the senior squad. This concrete, transparent pathway ultimately convinced the prospect to reject his other high-profile suitors.

Related Topics

A decisive sporting pitch

Securing a defined route to senior football remains a massive priority for emerging talents. For a player at Gabriel’s crucial stage of development, understanding exactly how his next club planned to manage his progression was paramount.

Madrid’s ability to articulate that step-by-step journey proved just as influential as Bellingham's networking. By combining a superstar endorsement with a clear sporting vision, Los Blancos comfortably outmanoeuvred their rivals.

Advertisement

Waiting on the paperwork

Despite the verbal commitments and Madrid's triumph in the transfer battle, the deal is not yet official. The relevant parties must still finalise the requisite paperwork to complete the transfer. Once signed, Gabriel will head to Spain to begin his structured ascent through the youth ranks.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

View Author Profile