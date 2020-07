Jude Bellingham completes move to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City

Jude Bellingham has completed a move to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham City on Monday morning.

Dortmund have released a video confirming the news via their official Twitter account, with players and staff from across the club seen singing along to 'Hey Jude' by The Beatles' to welcome their new arrival.

More to follow.