Juan Ferrando - Everyone knows the level of referees in India

The FC Goa coach was not pleased with the referee’s decision to send Redeem Tlang off...

FC Goa’s Juan Ferrando was disappointed with the last-minute goal his team conceded in their defeat to Mumbai City on Wednesday.

Ferrando did not want to speak about the performance of his team’s defence and instead praised his players for their effort on the pitch.

“It is difficult to know what happened. The real situation is that team worked a lot. We lost the game in the end. Our focus is now on the next game.”

Redeem Tlang made his debut for FC Goa but it quickly turned into a nightmare for him as well as for his team, In the 40th minute, he was given the marching orders by the referee for to a poor high-footed challenge on Hernan Santana.

Ferrando did not want to speak about the referee’s decision as he quipped, “I prefer not to speak about referees because everyone knows what is the level (of referees) here is.”

The Spanish coach suggested that he had no other option but to shift to his backup plan as soon as the team was reduced to 10 men but he mentioned that it was always going to be difficult to counter a team of Mumbai's calibre.

"It is difficult to play against a good team (with 10 men). Before the red card, it was a beautiful game with two teams trying to play football. After the red, it was necessary to go to plan ‘B’. The plan ‘B’ was good for a bit. It is difficult to talk about stats today. With 10 players it is difficult to play."

One point from the first two matches is not what Ferrando expected and he has said that his team will continue to work hard to get wins in the matches to come.

"It is not good. Our mentality is to win three points all the time. The most important thing is to continue working," said the FC Goa manager.