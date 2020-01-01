Jovic sure of having a great career at Real Madrid - Custic

What does the future hold for the Serbian international? His fitness adviser spoke about the talented striker.

Luka Jovic only wants to triumph at Real Madrid and hear the Santiago Bernabeu chant his name, according to personal trainer Bojan Custic amid doubts over the forward's future.

Jovic has struggled to live up to the hype since his reported €70 million (£61m/$76m move from Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt, where he scored 27 goals in 2018-19.

The 22-year-old Serbia international has only managed two goals in 24 appearances for Madrid, while he has been linked to Borussia Dortmund as a possible makeweight in a deal to bring Erling Haaland to the Spanish capital.

Jovic - who has been criticised for breaching self-isolation procedures in Serbia amid the coronavirus pandemic - has also emerged as a reported transfer target for Premier League outfit Arsenal.

But Custic told Diario AS: "He has told me that he only wants to triumph at Real Madrid, have a great career and for the Bernabeu to chant his name. And he is sure that he is going to achieve all of that.

"A lot of his team-mates are talking with him and trying to help him and he is absolutely fine. He is going to demonstrate his true potential, he just needs to be patient."

La Liga was suspended last month due to COVID-19 but Jovic has tried to stay fit for when, and if, the 2019-20 campaign resumes.

"He is in top shape and he feels healthy and well in every sense," Custic said. "Luka trains at home for three hours every day. Every morning we have a one-hour session and in the afternoon, two hours of high-intensity training, a physically more demanding workout.

"He has a treadmill at home, an exercise bike as well as other training equipment so we use all of that for our training sessions. We have been doing workouts that are specifically designed for footballers - thinking about the movements they make and what kind of exercise is required.

"Every 14 days we revise how his training sessions have gone and analyse his level of fitness."

Jovic's Serbia international team-mate Aleksandar Mitrovic has no doubt Jovic has the ability to make the grade at Madrid and thinks he just needs a decent run in the team from Zinedine Zidane.

"Luka is in a bit of a crisis," Mitrovic told Butasport. "When you are a striker, the most important thing is that you're on the pitch. That's my view.

"I think he just needs time to be on the pitch more. I'm convinced that with two or three 90-minute games the goals will come, but he is in that situation now and he has to continue work, believe in himself, train, and everything else will come.

"I have told him a couple of times that he really has everything required to be a great attacker.

"Playing at Real Madrid also carries a lot of pressure, responsibility and all that stuff, but again I say, he is young, has many seasons and a lot of football ahead."