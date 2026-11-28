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Joshua Kimmich has issued a heartfelt apology to his Bayern Munich team-mates following a moment of madness that left the German giants short-handed on Saturday. The veteran midfielder was sent off just before half-time in the goalless draw against Hamburg, leaving a youthful side to battle through the second half with ten men.

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Kimmich takes full blame for dismissal

The veteran midfielder was sent to the dressing room in the 44th minute of the contest at the Volksparkstadion after a bizarre incident involving Hamburg attacker Alexander Rossing-Lelesiit. Following a shove from his opponent, Kimmich reacted by pulling the player's hair, a move that left the referee with little choice but to brandish a straight red card.

Reflecting on the incident after the final whistle, the 31-year-old did not shy away from his responsibilities, offering a blunt assessment of his actions. 'It was a big mistake. Completely inexcusable,' Kimmich said. 'Even an hour later, I still can't understand why I did it. Completely unnecessary - extremely stupid. I have to apologize to the team.'

A costly moment of madness

The timing of the dismissal was particularly damaging given the current state of the Bayern roster. Vincent Kompany was forced to field the club's youngest Bundesliga starting lineup in over eight-and-a-half years due to a severe injury crisis. Losing a senior figure like Kimmich put immense pressure on the inexperienced side, a fact that the player was quick to acknowledge during his post-match media duties.

The frustration for Kimmich seemed to stem from the fact that there was no previous animosity between himself and Rossing-Lelesiit. The reaction appeared to come out of nowhere, leaving both fans and the player himself confused as to what triggered the outburst. 'Given the overall situation we're in, that was completely inexcusable from me,' he continued. 'I have to apologize to the team. I can't really explain it myself either. It was extremely stupid, and I'm glad we still managed to pick up a point.'

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Uncharacteristic behaviour from the leader

Despite being a man down for the entire second half, Kompany's side showed significant resilience to keep a clean sheet and leave Hamburg with a point, following the red card shown to Kimmich. It capped a turbulent week for the midfielder, who had sparked controversy by criticising Bayern's board, including Uli Hoeness and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, for their public comments on Jamal Musiala's health issues and possible pay cut, calling them 'not the Bayern way.' Despite reported irritation among the club's leadership, Bayern confirmed Kimmich would face no sanctions.

The midfielder struggled to find the words to describe his thought process during the flashpoint. 'That's not normally the kind of thing I would do,' Kimmich added. 'I hadn't even had any kind of altercation with the player during the game. I'd like to be able to offer an explanation, but it's difficult for me to comprehend myself.'

Bayern slip behind Dortmund

Bayern Munich's goalless draw keeps them second in the Bundesliga on 23 points, a single point behind table-topping Borussia Dortmund, who have a match in hand and face Bayer Leverkusen on Sunday. The Bavarians' position may be under further pressure, as third-placed Freiburg (22 points) take on fourth-placed RB Leipzig (21 points) on Sunday, and the winner could move above them.