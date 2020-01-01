Joseph Ochaya: Uganda left back extends contract with TP Mazembe

The defender has extended his stay with the DRC Congo giants for another two seasons until September 2022

Uganda Cranes defender Joseph Ochaya has signed a contract extension with Tout Puissant Mazembe.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) giants confirmed on their official website the development of tying down the 26-year-old defender.

“Mazembe is pleased to announce the extension of Joseph Benson Ochaya’s contract for two more seasons, until September 2022,” the statement revealed.

“Ochaya and management agreed on the new deal on Sunday, September 6.”

Ochaya joined Mazembe in 2018 from Lusaka Dynamos of Zambia having also featured for Ugandan Premier League (UPL) giants Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA FC).

The statement continued: “Ochaya had signed a two-and-a-half-year contract. At 26, the Ugandan international [49 caps for 2 goals] remains loyal to the champions of the Congo. He is now linked for the next two seasons with Mazembe, whose jersey he has already worn 32 times [with two goals and four assists].

“Mazembe is delighted with the engagement on the left side [of the field with] Ochaya for the next two seasons.”

In a recent interview, Ochaya explained why most of his countrymen do not do well in foreign leagues.

Ochaya is one of such Ugandan stars who have had a number of unsuccessful stints with clubs abroad and revealed there are many reasons that have seen his compatriots fail to leave their mark at various clubs.

“I don’t agree with people who say players leave when they aren’t ready and well prepared,” Ochaya said in an interview with Sanyuka TV as quoted by Football256.

“There are many reasons that fail us out there that are beyond football on the pitch, for example when the coach and fans don’t like you it’s hard for you to last longer in a given club because in most cases the fans have a big say and have influence in decision making.

“The other burning issue is money because it’s the reason why we leave home so when you're not paid for quite long, you're left with no choice apart from leaving.”

The full-back absolved football agents from blame, who at times have been accused of misadvising their players thus contributing to their failures.

“Agents are important people. Our lawyers help us understand and interpret the contracts well and even in case of anything like a breach in contract, they come in to advise,” Ochaya added.

Ochaya has played for Naivibank Saigon of Vietnam, Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko, and Lusaka Dynamos in Zambia's Super League.

In Europe, he was at Germany's SPVGG Greuther Furth in August 2013 while in 2016 he failed to agree on a deal with South Africa's Bidvest Wits.