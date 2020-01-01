Joseph Dhata: Ugandan champions Vipers SC sign South Sudan’s full-back

The defender has signed a four-year contract with the Venoms and becomes the third player at the club from the landlocked country

After a long silence in the transfer window, Ugandan Premier League champions Vipers SC have confirmed the arrival of South Sudanese Joseph Dhata.

The defender has signed a four-year contract with the Kitende side and becomes the latest player for the neighbouring country to join the Venoms.

The deal was completed after Dhata got his International Transfer Certificate (ITC) from the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA). He joins David Bagoole, Ibrahim Orit, Disan Galiwango and Jamil Kaliisa as the new players at the league champions.

Dhata was Buddo Secondary School’s captain last year and had won the National Post Primary Championship and East Africa Secondary Schools football tournament the previous year.

“The new signing who has been training with us since last season possesses several exciting attributes including; good crosses, acceleration, dribbling, tackling, stamina and excellent game reading that make him exceptional and the right piece to complete Vipers puzzle,” the club said as they confirmed the new deal.

“Dhata is expected to give Paul Willa competition at the right-back position while his arrival also gives coach Fred Kajoba depth and strength in the defence department as he prepares to embark on what is expected to be a highly competitive campaign starting next month.”

Dhata’s arrival means Vipers now have three South Sudanese internationals as the other two are Ahmed Amayo and Rashid Toha.

“I am very happy about this day as it has offered me a new step forward,” Dhata said.

“The important thing is to grab this chance and use it wisely to build my career and also help my team to win games and silverware.”

“I am at home. All my friends are here and so everything is well. However, I know what is expected of me. The competition for numbers at Vipers is what motivates me more.”

Vipers head coach Kajoba praised Dhata for what he thinks the new star will bring to the club.

“He is humble, hardworking, determined and most importantly young. We are happy to have him and believe many out there will like what he offers,” Kajoba said.

Dhata and the new teammates will have to juggle continental and domestic duties when the 2020/21 season shall begin.