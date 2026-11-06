'One-of-a-kind!' - Jose Mourinho hails 'extraordinary' Jude Bellingham as Real Madrid maintain perfect Champions League record against AEK Athens

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Jose Mourinho has insisted that there is not another midfielder on the planet capable of matching Jude Bellingham’s unique skillset. The England international was the catalyst for Real Madrid’s dramatic comeback victory against AEK Athens, ensuring Los Blancos maintain their flawless record in Europe this season.

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Late drama maintains European streak

Madrid found themselves trailing in Greece following Aboubakary Koita's shock opener. Bellingham quickly responded in the 32nd minute, levelling the contest with a brilliant backheeled finish from Marc Cucurella’s delivery.

The hosts restored their advantage 15 minutes from time through Stavro Pilo, threatening to end Madrid's flawless continental run. However, Kylian Mbappe struck back almost immediately from close range to restore parity once again.

Deep into stoppage time, substitute Fede Valverde unleashed a drive from the edge of the penalty area to snatch a 3-2 triumph. The hard-fought victory makes it four wins from four in Europe, keeping Madrid tied at the summit with Paris Saint-Germain on 12 points.

'No other midfielder quite like him'

Bellingham's clever flick marked his fifth goal of the campaign and broke a notable European record. The 23-year-old is now the youngest player to score in seven consecutive Champions League seasons, surpassing teammate Mbappe.

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Reflecting on his landmark strike, Bellingham said: "It was just instinct really. I found myself in a good position and managed to do the only thing that came naturally in that position. It was a nice one."

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Mourinho was effusive in his praise of the Englishman post-match. "Since I arrived, he's been brilliant," the manager told reporters. "He's a one-of-a-kind player; there's no other midfielder in the world quite like him, so well-rounded in every respect. I'm lost for words, because to me he's absolutely extraordinary.

"And even on days when he doesn't stand out, he always brings hard work, leadership, ambition, quality, a knack for getting into scoring positions, goals... He's an extraordinary player. I'll say it again: I'm very lucky to have this squad."

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Finding a way to win

While Madrid extended their winning streak to seven matches across all competitions, they were pushed to their limits in Athens. The Spanish giants were ultimately forced to rely on their superior squad depth to snatch the three points.

"I am very satisfied, obviously," the Portuguese boss added. "We played against a very tough side who played very well. From the very first minute, they were very compact and played direct football. They're the reason we didn't play the perfect match.

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"But despite the difficulty, we were always in the game. We managed to respond at critical moments. We showed character, even whilst trailing. And in the final minute, with the match in disarray and both teams desperate to win, the side with the greater individual quality came out on top."

Mestalla test awaits

Los Blancos must quickly regroup as they turn their attention back to domestic action. Mourinho's side will travel to face Valencia in what is traditionally one of the most hostile away fixtures on the Spanish football calendar.

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Securing a positive result at Mestalla is essential as Madrid look to carry their relentless momentum into the impending November international break.