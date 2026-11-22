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Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho expressed his "tremendous pride" after tennis legend Rafael Nadal was officially elected to the club's Board of Directors with 99.5 per cent of the vote. Praising the 22-time Grand Slam champion's character beyond his sporting achievements, Mourinho welcomed one of Madrid's most famous supporters into the hierarchy.

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Mourinho welcomes Nadal to Real Madrid boardroom

Real Madrid head coach Jose Mourinho has paid glowing tribute to Rafael Nadal after the tennis legend was officially ratified as a new member of the club's Board of Directors. Speaking after Los Blancos' latest La Liga fixture, the Portuguese tactician emphasised that having the 22-time Grand Slam champion in the club's hierarchy carries deep personal meaning.

"And I also wanted to say that, as the Real Madrid coach, it is a great honour for me that one of my board members is not just the athlete Rafa Nadal but the person Rafael Nadal," Mourinho stated. "It is a tremendous source of pride for me."

Landslide assembly vote ratifies appointment

Nadal's appointment was confirmed during Real Madrid's Extraordinary General Assembly, held both in person and online at Ciudad Real Madrid's basketball pavilion. Out of 1,713 votes cast by representative members under Article 46 of the club's bylaws, 1,704 voted in favour, with just four against and five abstentions—a decisive 99.5 per cent approval rating.

Greeted with a standing ovation, the former world number one pledged to approach his new role with humility. "It is a great responsibility to be part of the Board of Directors of Real Madrid," Nadal said. "I am very aware of the responsibility because Real Madrid is a global brand. It is an infinite responsibility, and I take it on with the hope of learning and contributing so that this club continues to be the best in the world."

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Perez echoes Mourinho's praise for Nadal's character

Mourinho's admiration for Nadal's values off the court mirrored the sentiments of club president Florentino Perez, who chaired the single-item assembly. An honorary member of Real Madrid since 2011, Nadal retired with 92 individual titles, two Olympic gold medals and five Davis Cups alongside his 22 Grand Slams.

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"Those of us who have had the opportunity to know him understand that his greatness goes far beyond his successes and countless titles," Perez said. "Rafa is a person who has earned the respect and affection of millions of people because of his personality, his behaviour on and off the courts, and his unwavering commitment to the values that make sports great."

Sharing responsibility for Real Madrid's future

With Nadal now formally installed on the board alongside Perez and working in the same institution as Mourinho, both the president and the tennis icon underlined their shared ambition to keep Real Madrid at the summit of world sport.

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"I will work to ensure that things continue as they are: a successful club that remains so for years to come," Nadal concluded before signing off with "Hala Madrid!"