Jose Mourinho accused of booing Lazio U14 player as he took a penalty & instructing Roma youth stars to feign injury

Jose Mourinho reportedly booed a Lazio U14 player as he took a penalty during a youth derby date and instructed Roma players to feign injury.

Youth derby between Rome-based rivals

Portuguese coach in attendance

Has been making more controversy of late

WHAT HAPPENED? Two arch-rivals in the Italian capital locked horns on Sunday, with the Giallorossi eventually emerging victorious. Mourinho and members of Roma’s senior squad, including World Cup-winning Argentina international Paulo Dybala, formed part of the post-game celebrations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mourinho has, however, sparked more controversy with his antics during the game. Il Messaggero reports that the Portuguese coach infuriated those in the Lazio camp by jeering teenager Alexandru Milou as he stepped up to a take a spot-kick. The former Chelsea, Inter and Real Madrid manager is also said to have urged Roma players to waste time when finding themselves 2-1 up.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Lazio’s U14 boss Tobia Assumma is said to have told Mourinho at one stage: “That's not how you make yourself a coach.” The Biancocelesti were unhappy with Roma’s antics as a collective, with the general consensus being that off-field behaviour crossed the line.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Mourinho has been in trouble since his appearance at a youth encounter, with the enigmatic 60-year-old collecting a red card in Roma’s 2-1 Serie A defeat to Cremonese on Tuesday, before then going on to enter the referee’s dressing room and earning himself a two-match touchline ban that means he will be absent from the dugout for meetings with Juventus and Sassuolo.