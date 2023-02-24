Arsenal midfielder Jorginho has admitted his new manager Mikel Arteta reminds him of Maurizio Sarri, who he worked with at Chelsea and Napoli.

Jorginho comments on life under Arteta

Swapped Chelsea for Arsenal in January

Sees elements of Sarri in new manager

WHAT HAPPENED? The Champions League winner has lifted the lid on what he thinks of Arteta having made a surprise switch to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window. Having spent five years in west London with the Blues, the mid-season transfer was unexpected, but he has already been impressed by what he has seen of his new manager with the Gunners top of the Premier League.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He [Arteta] reminds me a little bit of Sarri," Jorginho explained to BeIN Sport, via The Mirror: "I am used to working with a manager that looks into the details. For me, details make the difference in the end between a good team and a winning team.

"I am sure, 100 percent, that he worships [the details] so much. I’ve only been here a short time but I’m sure every day there is going to be something new and that’s why I’m so excited as well because I can see that I have so much to learn here."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Italian thought he'd scored his first Gunners goal in sublime style over the weekend as they beat Aston Villa, but his shot ricocheted off the crossbar and into the back of the net via Emi Martinez, thus making it an own-goal. With Arsenal pushing for their first league title in almost 20 years, they parted with £12 million ($14.3m) to snap up Jorginho from Chelsea, despite him being out of contract in the summer, in order to boost their squad depth.

Having worked under Sarri at both Napoli and Chelsea to a large degree of success, the midfielder's comments are informed ones about his new, younger manager.

WHAT NEXT FOR JORGINHO? The 31-year-old could be called upon again by Arteta as Arsenal take on Leicester at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. And with the Gunners still in the Europa League, his presence will be vital in providing sufficient squad depth as well as experience.