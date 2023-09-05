Jorginho's agent confirms decision on Arsenal midfielder's future amid Fenerbahce interest

Ritabrata Banerjee
Jorginho Arsenal 2023Getty
Jorginho's agent Joao Santos has confirmed that the player remains committed to Arsenal and won't join Fenerbahce.

  • Jorginho won't leave Arsenal
  • Agent confirms player focused on Gunners
  • Fenerbahce wanted to sign the midfielder

WHAT HAPPENED? According to Turkish journalist Arda Biben, Fenerbahce are in search of a new No. ' and have had their eyes on the Arsenal star but the player's agent has confirmed that he remains focused on Arsenal at the moment.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to TMW, the player's agent said, "Jorginho is focused on Arsenal, on the Premier League title race and the Champions League. He won't go to Fenerbahce."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Jorginho, who has made three substitute appearances this season in the Premier League, joined the Gunners during the January transfer window from Chelsea. While he played a significant role in keeping Arsenal in the title race till the very end of the last season, the arrival of Declan Rice has limited his opportunities in the team this season.

WHAT NEXT? With Thomas Partey out for six weeks due to a groin injury, Mikel Arteta may now consider using the Italian more in the coming weeks.

