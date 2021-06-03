Jordi Alba wants to 'stay at Barcelona for life' as summer transfer talk is shrugged off

The Spain international full-back has seen a move away from Camp Nou mooted, but he has no intention of pushing for an exit

Jordi Alba is among those to have sparked exit talk at Camp Nou, but the long-serving left-back says he wants to "stay at Barcelona for life".

Change is being mooted in Catalunya as La Liga giants, who struggled for consistency in 2020-21, seek to return themselves to the loftiest of domestic and European perches.

There have been suggestions that Alba could be among those offloaded as Barca look to lower the average age of their squad, but the 32-year-old has no intention of heading through the exits.

What has been said?

Alba, who is currently on European Championship duty with Spain, has told reporters when quizzed on his future: "I have three years left on my contract and I see myself able to fulfill them.

"The club’s decision is there and my intention is to stay at Barcelona for life."

How long has Alba been with Barca?

A Catalan native was returned to his roots in 2012 after making a name for himself on a senior stage at Valencia.

Alba has taken in 385 appearances for Barca across nine years, claiming five La Liga titles and a Champions League crown along the way.

Any other business?

Alba is not the only prominent figure at Barcelona to have seen his future called into question.

Lionel Messi is yet to commit to a contract extension, as he heads towards free agency, while Ronald Koeman is battling to spend a second season in the most demanding of managerial posts.

Quizzed on the speculation surrounding his manager and a talismanic team-mate, Alba added: "I hope that Messi’s future will be resolved as soon as possible.

"The coach has a contract with Barcelona, ​​he has had a great season, then it is the president’s decision and we will accept it."

