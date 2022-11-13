Jordi Alba reacts to endless transfer talk at Barcelona with big call on his future

Jordi Alba has reacted to the seemingly-endless speculation that continues to suggest that his days at Barcelona may be numbered.

Veteran defender linked with move elsewhere

Inter said to have been keen over the summer

Remains under contract at Camp Nou until 2024

WHAT HAPPENED? The Spain international left-back, who spent time in the famed La Masia academy system as a youngster, returned to his Catalan roots from Valencia in 2012. He has been a mainstay in some successful sides since then, but has also seen his future called into question on a regular basis – with Serie A giants Inter said to have expressed interest in the 33-year-old over the summer.

WHAT THEY SAID: Responding to those rumours, while pointing out where he sees himself playing next season and beyond, Alba has told Mundo Deportivo: “As far as I am concerned, I feel qualified to continue here for many years. I think that when I'm playing I'm doing well and when I'm not playing I'll support my team-mates and try to help the younger ones as much as I can. I want to continue performing well, I've been here at Barcelona for many years and my intention is to stay here.

“There has been talk for many years that I could go on loan or sign to another club. But my intention has always been to stay here. I am a cule, during these years I have worked hard for this club, then things will turn out for better or worse, but that will continue to be my intention until the end of the season and everything that remains on my contract.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Alba is tied to terms at Camp Nou through to the summer of 2024, so has no need to consider taking on a new challenge elsewhere.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona have entered the World Cup break in Spain sat at the top of the Liga table, two points clear of Clasico rivals Real Madrid, and they will not be back in action until taking in a derby date with neighbours Espanyol on December 31.