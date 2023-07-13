Jordan Henderson has reportedly accepted an offer from Al-Ettifaq with Liverpool now set to discuss transfer fee with Steven Gerrard's side.

Henderson accepts Al Ettifaq's offer

Has a contract with Liverpool until 2026

Saudi club must pay transfer fees to acquire services

WHAT HAPPENED? The 33-year-old has been seriously contemplating the offer from the Saudi Pro League outfit which would see him reunite with former team-mate Steven Gerrard. According to Fabrizio Romano, Henderson has now verbally agreed the move in principle and the contract has been agreed. The player has even spoken to manager Jurgen Klopp and the coach has given him the "green light" to make the move.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Henderson has a contract at Anfield until 2025 and Liverpool will demand a transfer fee for the player. The two clubs will now work on the valuation of the player before he is given the go-ahead to fly to Saudi Arabia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Liverpool have already drawn up Southampton's Romeo Lavia as a possible replacement and are ready to submit a bid for the midfielder who is valued at £50 million ($63m). Moreover, Fabinho has also been linked with a move to the Middle East as Al-Ittihad are reportedly preparing a £40m bid for the Brazilian.

WHAT NEXT? It seems that after making 492 appearances for Liverpool, Henderson might finally bid adieu to Anfield. He was made skipper after Steven Gerrard's departure in 2015 and led the side to Premier League and Champions League glory. However, his move to Saudi Arabia has horrified a section of fans as a Liverpool LGBTQ+ group are "appalled and concerned" over his decision to play in a country where homosexuality is illegal.