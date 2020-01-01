Jordan Ayew’s Crystal Palace end winless streak with victory over Newcastle United

The Ghanaian forward featured as the Eagles were able to register their first win in nearly two months

Jordan Ayew was on display for 90 minutes as Crystal Palace saw off Newcastle United 1-0, ending a seven-game winless run in the Premier League stretching back to Boxing Day.

Since that 2-1 home win over West Ham United in which Ayew both scored and assisted, the Eagles have drawn four and lost three.

On this occasion, left-back Patrick van Aanholt was the man to make the difference.

More teams

30: Another good Palace move. Jordan Ayew collects Joel Ward’s header before striking it straight at Dubravka.



🦅 0-0 ⚫️⚪️#CPFC | #CRYNEW — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) February 22, 2020

Newcastle full-back Valentino Lazaro was given a straight red card in added time for a professional foul.

Article continues below

Ayew had a superb game despite not scoring, producing seven shots out of which five were on target.

He was successful in all his six dribbles and defensively contributed one tackle and three inceptions.

Palace leapfrog Newcastle in 13th place as a result of the win and will next head to the south coast to battle Brighton and Hove Albion on February 29.