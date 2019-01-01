Jordan Ayew equals Premier League goal record in Crystal Palace draw with Arsenal

The Ghanaian forward increased his goal tally this season, matching another record in the process

Jordan Ayew scored his fourth Premier League goal of the season as Crystal Palace drew 2-2 with Arsenal on Sunday evening at the Emirates Stadium.

The Ghanaian forward has been without a goal since October 5 when the Eagles beat West Ham United 2-1 at the London stadium. On that occasion, it was his third goal in six league matches, which equalled his tally from his previous 32 appearances in the competition.

He took his tally further this time when he latched on to James McArthur’s cross in the 52nd minute and powered a fine header into the back of the net.

4 - Jordan Ayew has netted four goals in his last eight Premier League games, as many as he managed in his previous 34. Comeback. #ARSCRY pic.twitter.com/AhVmIYPPyA — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2019

The 28-year-old has now scored four goals in his last eight Premier League matches, matching the tally he had in his previous 34 appearances.

Sokratis and David Luiz had given the Gunners an early two-goal lead before Luka Milivojevic halved the deficit from the penalty spot.

Ayew was replaced by Christian Benteke in the 81st minute of the encounter, having had two shots, 34 touches on the ball, 16 accurate passes (88.9%), and also winning six of nine ground duels, and five of eight aerial duels.

Roy Hodgson’s men will not be in League Cup action in midweek, having been knocked out on penalties by Colchester United in the second round.

They will next tackle high-flying Leicester City on November 3 at Selhurst Park.