'They are not fans!' - Joao Cancelo slams autograph hunters who hound him 'every day' after Barcelona training ground video sparks controversy

Barcelona defender Joao Cancelo has hit back after being criticised on social media for his treatment of autograph hunters.

Cancelo criticised for getting frustrated with autograph hunters

Says people have no respect for personal space

Now on international duty with Portugal

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo was shown getting frustrated with autograph hunters as he was driving in to Barcelona's training ground, complaining that the same people were asking him every day for photos and signatures. However, after being criticised on social media for his treatment of the young fans, he said the people were not real Barca supporters and go on to sell his autographs.

Article continues below

WHAT THEY SAID: "Given the stupidity that is written here in the comments I have several things to say: First they are not fans, they are 20 year old 'kids' who are there every day either at the door of the training centre, or when I am with my daughter in a park or out to dinner with my girlfriend," Cancelo wrote on Instagram. "Secondly, they asks for autographs on stickers or shirts and sell them later. And this is repeated every day, and always by the same people. There are people who don't know how to respect each other's space. To the people who criticize, try to find out the reality of the situation and then comment. Because true fans will always respect. Stay safe."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo is not the first player to get frustrated with autograph hunters this season. Manchester United defended Mason Mount after he declined to sign shirts and denounced 'organised groups [that] block players' cars and harass them as they arrive and leave their workplace'.

IN ONE PHOTO:

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR JOAO CANCELO? The left-back has reported for Portugal duty ahead of their Euro 2024 qualifiers against Slovakia and Bosnia & Herzegovina.