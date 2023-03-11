Redemption for Joao Cancelo as under-fire Man City loanee answers critics with his first Bayern goal after he's FINALLY handed recall to starting XI

Joao Cancelo scored on his return to the Bayern starting XI after he came under fire for his performance in recent training sessions.

Cancelo in starting line-up after poor training admissions

Portuguese full back netted equaliser in 15th minute

Mane also starts after return from injury

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo came under fire in the week as Bayern manager Julian Nagelsmann admitted the Portuguese full-back has struggled in recent training sessions. Despite this, the on-loan Manchester City defender returned to the starting XI to face Augsburg and repaid his manager's faith, netting an equalising goal after Bayern found themselves 1-0 down early.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo departed Manchester City in January after a falling out with Pep Guardiola and his new boss questioned his attitude towards training. Cancelo had been out of the starting line-up for four games in a row, but returned on Saturday hoping to prove his worth.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Mane has also returned to the Bayern starting line-up after a long absence with injury. He made a short cameo appearance in midweek against PSG, but this is his first start since the restart.

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN? The current German champions are level on points at the top of the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund. A win against Augsburg would temporarily move them three points clear at the top before Dortmund face Schalke later on Saturday.