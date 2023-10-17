Joao Cancelo admits Portugal goal celebration was a 'slap in the face' of his critics after autograph controversy at Barcelona

Joao Cancelo admitted that his Portugal goal celebration was a "slap in the face" of his critics after his autograph controversy at Barcelona.

Cancelo scored for Portugal against Bosnia

Celebrated by firing back at his critics

Insisted that he has always been professional

WHAT HAPPENED? The Barcelona full-back recently found himself in the eye of controversy for getting frustrated with autograph hunters who regularly flock to the training ground. After he was criticised for his rudeness towards fans, Cancelo claimed that the same people turn up every day and go on to sell his signed memorabilia - a practice that he abhors. The defender allowed his feet to do the talking on the pitch as he scored a stunner in Portugal's 5-0 win over Bosnia and Herzegovina. After receiving the ball on the edge of the box he fired home into the top corner, which left the keeper rooted to his spot. After scoring, he went on to celebrate towards the corner flag by sliding on his knee with his arms flayed.

WHAT THEY SAID: When pressed if his celebration was catered to the critics after the Euro 2024 qualifier, he replied: "My celebration was a slap in the face to those who criticise me. I was always professional. There are those who sell a bad image of me, but it is not true. I have a good heart and I do everything I can to help Portugal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cancelo has got a fresh lease of life under Xavi at Barcelona, and continued his improved form while on international duty as well with an incredible strike. It was his third goal of the season as he has already netted twice in La Liga in just eight appearances.

WHAT NEXT? After a successful international window with Portugal, Cancelo will return to domestic action on Sunday with Barcelona against Athletic Club in a La Liga fixture.