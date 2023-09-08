'We're together' - Joao Cancelo & David de Gea send Bruno Fernandes birthday messages as Man Utd star turns 29

Manchester United's captain Bruno Fernandes turned 29 today and former team-mate David de Gea and compatriot Joao Cancelo have wished him well.

  • Bruno Fernandes turns 29
  • De Gea wishes former teammate well

WHAT HAPPENED? Cancelo and De Gea both wished the Portuguese midfielder well on his birthday. The former Red Devils goalkeeper posted a simple 'Happy Birthday' and a photo of them lifting the Carabao Cup. While the Barcelona fullback wrote a message for his compatriot.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Congratulations, my boy. May you have many more years in great health and success. We're together," Cancelo wrote on social media.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Fernandes and Cancelo are currently together at the Portuguese national team camp, while De Gea is still looking for a club after his Manchester United contract ran out at the end of last season.

WHAT NEXT? The two Portuguese players will now be involved in a Euro qualifier against Slovakia later today while De Gea will still be looking to sign with a new club.

