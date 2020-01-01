JKT Tanzania share spoils with Tanzania Prisons as Mtibwa whitewash Singida United

Mwadui end their losing streak with a convincing win against Lipuli as Ruvu Shooting and Ndanda draw

Tanzania Prisons twice came from behind to register a 2-2 draw with JKT Tanzania in the top-tier game played on Tuesday.

The hosts suffered an early shock when Michael Aidan opened the scoring in the 16th minute. It happened to be the only goal in the first half as the Prisoners fought for an equalizer in vain.

However, it took the administrative side just two minutes after the restart to bring the two sides on level terms courtesy of Adily Buha.

More teams

The goal did not demoralize JKT but acted as a motivator. Their push for the second goal paid dividends in the 68th minute. When it seemed the match was destined for a 2-1 win in favour of the visitors, Jeremiah Juma managed to find the back of the net and ensure the two sides shared the spoils.

In another match staged on June 23, Mtibwa Sugar defeated their hosts Singida United 3-1.

Boban Zirintusa needed just seven minutes to give the Sugar Belt side a deserved lead after a low start by the Singida based side. The defenders and custodian were punished for poor organization at the back.

In the 25th minute, The Sugar Millers doubled their advantage courtesy of Zirintusa again.

The third goal came in the 64th minute through Riphat Msuya; the consolation for the hosts came with three minutes to go owing to a fine strike by Steve.

Mbao FC needed an early goal by John Jordan to defeat Coastal Union.

Mwadui ended their losing streak with a 3-0 win against Lipuli. Having lost the last two matches against Yanga SC and Simba SC respectively, a win on Tuesday was vital and they delivered it.

Ruvu Shooting and Ndanda FC played to a goalless draw.

Article continues below

On Wednesday, league leaders Simba SC will be away to Mbeya aiming to claim maximum points, same as second-placed Azam FC who will be entertaining Kagera Sugar.

27-time champions Yanga SC will be playing fourth-placed Namungo. Mara based Biashara United will host KMC with Alliance also playing Polisi Tanzania.

Wekundu wa Msimbazi are targeting about seven points to be crowned 2019/20 league champions.