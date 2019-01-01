Jimenez extends scoring streak ahead of international break to lead Mexicans in Europe

The El Tri No. 9 has scored in his last three matches and has five goals in his last six contests

Raul Jimenez is entering Mexico camp in great form - that is if he can get to Mexico camp.

The Wolves striker scored in the club's 2-1 victory against Aston Villa. On a counter-attack, Jimenez got into the box and then backpedaled hard to get to the top of the box unmarked. Adama Traore's pass found him and Jimenez finished with a swing of his right foot.

He left the game shortly after with a knock, however, and that, combined with a flight delay, has Mexico officials wondering if they'll be able to utilize the forward, who now has scored in five of his last six matches.

In the Europa League last week, Jimenez had attempted one of his trademark overhead kicks and inadvertently took out a Slovan Bratislava defender. He headed in the match's only goal in the 90th minute.

He's the only forward based abroad in the squad for November's games against Panama and Bermuda in Concacaf Nations League play.

Chicharito hoped to get off the bench for Sevilla in the Gran Derbi against Real Betis but wasn't needed as his team topped Real Betis, 2-1. Andres Guardado started and eventually was substituted in favor of a forward as Betis looked for a late goal. Diego Lainez watched from the Betis bench.

Hector Herrera started for Atletico Madrid after a cameo during the week in the Champions League. Diego Simeone's men topped Espanyol 3-1, with HH going all 90 minutes in midfield.

Mexican manager Javier Aguirre got a result in his first match at the helm of Leganes, leading the team to a 1-1 draw at Real Sociedad.

A managerial change didn't help Nestor Araujo and Celta. Former Barcelona player Oscar Garcia has taken over in Vigo but lost 4-1 to his former club. Araujo started in a back three, ending the match with three tackles and two clearances, but struggled to stop Lionel Messi - who had a hat trick - and his team-mates.

After scoring in the Champions League during the week, Hirving Lozano was back in Napoli's starting lineup. Nobody found the back of the net in a scoreless draw with Genoa that kept Napoli in seventh place in Serie A.

PSV is in absolute freefall, on a six-match winless run between the league and Europa League. Erick Gutierrez started the 2-1 loss to Willem II but was substituted in the 66th minute, just a minute after seeing a yellow card.

Ajax, on the other hand, continues atop the Eredivisie table. Edson Alvarez was an unused substitute in a 4-0 victory over Utrecht after coming in for the final 20 minutes of the club's wild 4-4 draw with Chelsea during the week.

Both Netherlands-based midfielders are in Mexico for El Tri's matches.

Porto suffered a 2-0 defeat to Rangers during the week with Jesus Corona in the starting lineup as a right winger. He swapped to the left side in the Dragons' 1-0 victory over Boavista during the week.