Jill Roord is on fire! Man City star can't stop scoring as Netherlands set up Women's World Cup quarter-final clash with Spain after victory over South Africa

Jill Roord shone again for the Netherlands as a 2-0 win over South Africa saw them set up a mouth-watering Women's World Cup quarter-final with Spain.

TELL ME MORE: Despite being massive underdogs against the 2019 finalists, and in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup for the first time, South Africa proved early on that they were going to be a serious threat in this game. Jermaine Seoposenwe and Thembi Kgatlana linked up really well, with the latter having two chances in the opening stages as a result, both were saved by Daphne van Domselaar.

Instead, it would be the Netherlands that took the lead. Lebogang Ramalepe got in the right position to block Lieke Martens' near-post header at a corner but the ball spun up into the air and Roord was able to head home from close range with just nine minutes on the clock. She has four goals at this tournament already.

The threat of the African champions didn't wane, even if they lost both Seoposenwe and Bambanani Mbane to first half injuries. Kgatlana was a serious problem on the counter, forcing three more saves out of Van Domselaar before the break. However, an inability to take their chances would come back to bite them. After Martens had a goal ruled out for offside, it was Lineth Beerensteyn who doubled the Dutch's lead after a shocking mistake that goalkeeper Kaylin Swart will not want to see back.

It was now or never for South Africa and they came close to getting back into things when Linda Mothalo's shot was brilliantly saved by Van Domselaar but otherwise the Netherlands saw things out rather comfortably, securing their passage to the last eight and setting up what should be a thrilling quarter-final clash with Spain.

THE MVP: After breaking the deadlock, Roord put in another brilliant display for her country and continues to be one of the stars of this tournament. Completing all but four of her passes, regaining possession eight times and winning four tackles in the middle of the park, the 26-year-old was fantastic.

THE BIG LOSER: It was a wonderful afternoon for the Netherlands in Sydney but there was one big disappointment as Danielle van de Donk picked up a yellow card that will rule her out of their next game. Given she was one misstep away from a suspension, that the Lyon star dived in for a relatively insignificant duel in the South Africa half was rather foolish and for her team to be without her against a team like Spain is a huge blow.

WHAT NEXT? While South Africa's historic World Cup campaign comes to an end, the Netherlands will now prepare to face Spain in the quarter-finals after La Roja beat Switzerland on Saturday. That match will take place on Friday, August 11.

MATCH RATING (OUT OF FIVE): ⭐⭐⭐⭐