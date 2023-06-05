Where next for Jesse Marsch? Former Leeds boss under consideration for Celtic job amid USMNT and Monaco links

Celtic are the latest club linked with Jesse Marsch, with the American manager seemingly having plenty of suitors in Europe.

Marsch under consideration for Celtic job

Postecoglou set to join Tottenham

Write these after rest of copy

WHAT HAPPENED? Celtic are set to lose their manager Ange Postecoglou, with Tottenham being given permission to negotiate with the Australian. Postecoglou won back-to-back league titles with the club, while also lifting a Scottish Cup and two Scottish League Cups. According to Sky Sports, Marsch is among the candidates to replace him at Celtic Park, with Ex-Leicester and Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers also linked with a return to the club after managing there from 2016-19.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Marsch, who has been linked with the U.S. men's national team job, will seemingly have suitors in Europe despite being dismissed by Leeds earlier this year. He was previously interviewed by both Southampton and Leicester, but turned down both before the duo were relegated from the Premier League. In recent weeks, Marsch has also had his name linked to the Monaco job after the Ligue 1 side sacked Philippe Clement.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MARSCH? The manager will seemingly have a decision on his hands, and U.S. Soccer may not be able to wait long before beginning the federation's own push. The U.S. men's national team managerial decision is expected to come by the end of the summer, but Marsch could very well be at a top club by then, based on these reports.