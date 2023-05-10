'We did a really good job' - American coach Jesse Marsch defends Leeds tenure and declines to comment on USMNT position

Jesse Marsch said he's proud of his work at Leeds despite being fired in February, and he declined to comment on links to the USMNT managerial post.

WHAT HAPPENED? Marsch said his staff did a good job at Leeds, where he was sacked with the club level on points with 18th place. Three months later, Leeds are in 19th place.

He is reportedly the first choice to take over the USMNT this summer, though he refused to make a statement on the position, instead saying he is generally in search of "the best fit possible".

WHAT THEY SAID: “What you realize is that the attention from every perspective, the magnifying glass on what happens in the Premier League is different than anywhere else," Marsch told The Athletic. "And how to manage that internally often will dictate your ability to create success.

“So, I think at our best moments, we did a really good job of that and we had internally a really good feeling of what we were trying to achieve and togetherness and belief at Leeds United, and that part I miss. And I was really proud of the way that we all worked together.”

AND WHAT'S MORE: On the USMNT position, Marsch declined to get into specifics but said "I still love coaching and my next job will be all about finding the best fit possible.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: If Marsch is named the head coach of the USMNT, he could appoint longtime friend and Philadelphia Union manager Jim Curtin as a top assistant.

WHAT'S NEXT: Even if he doesn't take the USMNT job, Marsch is known to be a keen observer of U.S. soccer action and will be able to watch the U20 World Cup, Nations League and Gold Cup this summer.

