Jesse Lingard takes mind off Nottingham Forest release by jetting off for sun-soaked holiday in Barbados

Peter McVitie
Jesse Lingard is spending his summer holiday in Barbados after being released by Nottingham Forest at the end of the season.

  • Lingard released by Forest
  • Endured terrible season
  • Looked happy in pictures from Barbados

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old posted pictures of himself and a friend on holiday in the Caribbean island on the same day Forest confirmed he will not be retained after the end of his contract.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lingard endured a disastrous season at the Premier League side since he became Forest's highest-paid player when he signed on a one-year contract last year. The England international started 12 of the 17 Premier League matches he played in and failed to register a goal or an assist.

WHAT NEXT FOR LINGARD? The former Manchester United winger will recuperate over the summer and consider his options as he looks for a new club.