Schlupp celebrates Crystal Palace win over Bournemouth

The 27-year old Ghanaian has taken to social media to express his delight over the Eagles claiming another three points

Jeffrey Schlupp has called Crystal Palace's 1-0 Premier League win over Bournemouth as a "great team performance."

It looked like there would be no breakthrough at Selhurst Park until the former Leicester City player popped up for the winner in the 76th minute, despite the Eagles playing with 10 men after Mamadou Sakho's early red card.

"Great team performance and win tonight under the lights at Selhurst park! Back to back wins and goals," Schlupp posted on Twitter.

Great team performance and win tonight under the lights at Selhurst park! Back to back Wins& goals 😁⚽️ pic.twitter.com/jxsnSIaEti — Jeffrey Schlupp (@Jeffrey_Schlupp) December 3, 2019

It was the first time the Ghanaian would score in consecutive Premier League games having netted last weekend at Burnley.

Palace have moved up to fifth position on the league standings as a result of Tuesday night's victory.