Jean Michael Seri: Hull City sign Ivory Coast and former Fulham midfielder

The 30-year-old Ivorian star was a free agent after leaving Craven Cottage at the end of his contract and has signed three-year deal

Hull City have completed the signing of former Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri ahead of the new EFL Championship campaign.

The 30-year-old Ivory Coast international has arrived at Hull after he helped Fulham secure promotion to the Premier League in the last campaign.

“Hull City are delighted to announce the signing of experienced midfielder Jean Michael Seri on a three-year contract, subject to obtaining a work permit,” the club confirmed on their official website.

“The 30-year-old becomes our latest summer signing having just helped Fulham secure promotion back to the Premier League as champions.

“Capped 42 times for Ivory Coast, Seri has made over 300 career appearances, with 65 of those coming over a four-year spell with the Cottagers, which included loan spells at Galatasaray and Bordeaux.

“The deep-lying playmaker’s best season at Craven Cottage came last time out as he helped Fulham secure the Championship title, as he made 33 appearances before signing off with a long-range strike in a 7-0 win against Luton Town.”

The statement continued: “Before joining Fulham in 2018, Seri spent three years at Nice in Ligue 1, making over 100 appearances, as well as being named as their Player of the Year in 2017.

“With the experience of playing in Portugal, France, Turkey, and England under his belt, Seri will now join up with the rest of Shota Arveladze’s squad as preparations continue for the 2022-23 campaign.”

Born in the South-Western city of Grand-Bereby, Seri began his career as a youth player with Abidjan club Africa Sports d’Abidjan in July 2007. In January 2010, Seri started his career as a senior player by joining ASEC Mimosas.

He made a total of three appearances for the Ivory Coast U23 team, all of them at the 2011 Caf U23 Championship held in Morocco, playing every minute of all their three Group B matches against South Africa, Egypt and Gabon.

Seri received his first call for the senior team in February 2014, for the friendly against Belgium, but he was an unused substitute in The Elephants' 2-2 away draw.

However, on September 6, 2015, Seri made his senior international debut in a 2017 Africa Cup of Nations qualification match against Sierra Leone, playing the entire match in a 0-0 away draw.